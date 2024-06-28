Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a growth of 410.8% from the May 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 102,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 621,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Fangdd Network Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 13.52% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

