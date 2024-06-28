Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE FN opened at $246.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $114.83 and a 52 week high of $257.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 291.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

