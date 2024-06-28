F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 413,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 203,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

