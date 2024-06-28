Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) CTO Sells $345,150.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Expro Group Price Performance
NYSE XPRO opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.94 and a beta of 0.98. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPRO
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expro Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.