Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) CTO Sells $345,150.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expro Group Price Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.94 and a beta of 0.98. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

