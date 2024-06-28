Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $564,993.07 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

