Evercore ISI Trims XPO (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $124.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.70.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of XPO by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 48,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

