Evercore ISI Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $33.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

