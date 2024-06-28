Evercore ISI Lowers General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIS. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. 321,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $77.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 735,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

