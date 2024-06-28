Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.96. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 125 shares.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
