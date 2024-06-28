Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $416.88 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,468.68 or 0.05600723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $416.88 billion and approximately $12.13 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00045053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00015460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,182,781 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.