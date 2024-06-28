Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ero Copper by 226.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ero Copper by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 344,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

