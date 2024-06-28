EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of EQT worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in EQT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,457. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

