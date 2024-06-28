Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.89

Shares of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.89 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 86.23 ($1.09). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.10), with a volume of 264,379 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £123.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,456.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

