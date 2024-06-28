Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Raised to “Hold” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.83.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
