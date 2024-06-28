Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of Endesa stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,429. Endesa has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.