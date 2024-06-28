Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DAVA

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endava by 156.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528,384 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 22.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Endava by 3.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.