Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.41.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on DAVA
Institutional Trading of Endava
Endava Stock Performance
Shares of DAVA stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endava
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.