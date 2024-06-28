ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

