ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ENGGY opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

