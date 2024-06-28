Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

