Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $913.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $913.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $807.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

