Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Electronic Systems Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 9.71%.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

