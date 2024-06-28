Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,039 shares of company stock worth $3,325,484. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

