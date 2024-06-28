Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.02. 6,490,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,840. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

