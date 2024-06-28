Eight Capital Reiterates “C$2.30” Price Target for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FCU
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.