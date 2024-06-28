Eight Capital Reiterates “C$2.30” Price Target for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCU

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

About Fission Uranium

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.