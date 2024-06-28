Eight Capital Reiterates “C$2.30” Price Target for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on Fission Uranium (TSE:FCUFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCU

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.