Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,753. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average of $144.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $93.40 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

