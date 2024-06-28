Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,626,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,243,000 after buying an additional 257,713 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after acquiring an additional 128,421 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.88. 57,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,458. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
