Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 919,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,566. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

