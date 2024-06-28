eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

