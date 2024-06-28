Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1803 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,627. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.