Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Shares Down 0.1%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.72. 329,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 313,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 275.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 877,821 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 727,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 691,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 300.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 497,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 628,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 268,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 100.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 466,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 233,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.