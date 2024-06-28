E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 397.0% from the May 31st total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 2.51% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of EJH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,854,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

