Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

DT stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

