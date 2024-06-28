Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

DLNG stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.