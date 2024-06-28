Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.