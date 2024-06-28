Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Stephen G. Oswald Sells 2,000 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ducommun Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $844.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ducommun

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.