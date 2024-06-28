Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Up 168.5% in June

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,100 shares, an increase of 168.5% from the May 31st total of 392,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,541.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Get Drax Group alerts:

About Drax Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.