Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Up 168.5% in June

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,100 shares, an increase of 168.5% from the May 31st total of 392,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,541.0 days.
Drax Group Price Performance
Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.22.
About Drax Group
