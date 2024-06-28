Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $101.85 and last traded at $102.83, with a volume of 3564392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.41.

Specifically, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

