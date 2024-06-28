Dohj LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Target by 153.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 254,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 168.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.