Dohj LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.36. The company had a trading volume of 164,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

