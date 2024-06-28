Dohj LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 157,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

