Dohj LLC Purchases Shares of 3,457 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.54. The company had a trading volume of 809,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.26. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,512,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,228,100. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

