Dohj LLC Invests $1.59 Million in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Dohj LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.57. 7,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

