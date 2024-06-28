Dohj LLC Buys 4,090 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. 1,259,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

