Dohj LLC Buys 354 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,121. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

