Dohj LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 270.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 449,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,955,000 after purchasing an additional 328,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. The stock had a trading volume of 526,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,564. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

