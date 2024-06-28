Dohj LLC Buys 115 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $851.74. The company had a trading volume of 383,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $377.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $524.63 and a 12-month high of $873.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $796.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.