Dohj LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 604,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,579,000 after acquiring an additional 133,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 481,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

