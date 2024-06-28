Dohj LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,697,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $487.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

