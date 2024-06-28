Dohj LLC Acquires 57,748 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 716.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dohj LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 276,116 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.