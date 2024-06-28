Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Diodes Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $821,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $259,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Diodes by 25.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Diodes by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

