Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,871 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $50,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 87,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 167,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

